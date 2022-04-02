Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,000 at Morgan Stanley

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,200 ($28.82) to GBX 2,000 ($26.20) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

FQVTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Fevertree Drinks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($39.30) to GBX 1,870 ($24.50) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BNP Paribas cut Fevertree Drinks to a hold rating and set a $1,870.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,500 ($45.85) to GBX 3,350 ($43.88) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,217.14.

FQVTF remained flat at $$23.96 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average is $31.24. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

