Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $276.31

Shares of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 276.31 ($3.62) and traded as low as GBX 252 ($3.30). Fidelity China Special Situations shares last traded at GBX 252 ($3.30), with a volume of 752,672 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 275.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 304.34.

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

