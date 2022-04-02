Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the February 28th total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,774,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,869,500,000 after acquiring an additional 902,020 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,748 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,503,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,237,936,000 after buying an additional 211,494 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,392,000 after buying an additional 3,022,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.84.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,719,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,464. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 276.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

