Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiesta Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of FRGI stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.18. 320,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $15.62.

Fiesta Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FRGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $89.32 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

