Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 4,434 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,009 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.4% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 30,688 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,650,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 3,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa stock traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,559,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,402,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.31.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

