Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.17. 40,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.77. Financial Institutions has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.98 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 36.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Financial Institutions will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Financial Institutions by 189.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 19,989 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 22,741 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 102,560.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

