Firo Reaches Market Capitalization of $61.33 Million (FIRO)

Firo (FIRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Firo has a total market cap of $61.33 million and $5.24 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Firo has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One Firo coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.69 or 0.00010133 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00019093 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000427 BTC.

TecraCoin (ERC20) (TCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18,696,144.09 or 0.00002296 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Ginga Finance (GIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 13,068,700 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

