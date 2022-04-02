First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:FBNC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.01. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 721 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $32,142.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in First Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in First Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in First Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

