First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

INBK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.14. 37,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.72. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $53.56.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.45 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 28.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Becker purchased 16,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $725,973.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 570,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,856,000 after buying an additional 29,983 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 362,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,302,000 after buying an additional 13,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,326,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,247,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

