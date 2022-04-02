First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
INBK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.14. 37,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.72. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $53.56.
In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Becker purchased 16,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $725,973.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 570,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,856,000 after buying an additional 29,983 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 362,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,302,000 after buying an additional 13,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,326,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,247,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.
About First Internet Bancorp (Get Rating)
First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.
