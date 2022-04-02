First National Corp MA ADV Sells 2,374 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,538,000 after buying an additional 8,162,948 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,394,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 101.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 2,892,363 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,161,000 after buying an additional 1,887,391 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 85.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,774,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,748,000 after buying an additional 1,277,546 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of C opened at $52.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average of $64.54. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.76 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $103.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

