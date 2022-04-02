First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MDIV) Shares Down 0.5%

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MDIV – Get Rating) was down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.83 and last traded at $16.86. Approximately 91,586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 94,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60.

