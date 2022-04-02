FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $304.38.

FLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,131,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.60. The company had a trading volume of 358,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,836. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

