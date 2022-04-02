Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $82.50

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $82.50 and last traded at $82.71, with a volume of 50195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.18.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.14.

The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.03.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

