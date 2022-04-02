Florence Tong Sells 75,032 Shares of Wiseway Group Limited (ASX:WWG) Stock

Wiseway Group Limited (ASX:WWG – Get Rating) insider Florence Tong sold 75,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.15), for a total transaction of A$15,306.53 ($11,508.67).

Florence Tong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Florence Tong sold 80,825 shares of Wiseway Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.19), for a total transaction of A$20,772.03 ($15,618.06).

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.98.

Wiseway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics and freight forwarding services in Australia. It offers air cargo services, including door to door, airport to airport, import and export shipments, break bulk, personal effects, dangerous goods, scheduled consolidation, time sensitive shipments, documentation handling and processing, special projects, pick-up, and packing and crating services; and sea cargo services ranging from less-than-container loads to full container loads, special equipment, and oversized cargo.

