Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Short Interest Up 27.7% in March

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,600 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the February 28th total of 319,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 1,481.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 234,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 219,453 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,030,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,298,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,945,000 after purchasing an additional 129,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 76,910 shares during the period. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

FFIC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.19. 133,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $62.39 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

