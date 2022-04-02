FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FORM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

FORM stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,433. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $51.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.31.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $37,102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 468.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 830,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 684,214 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in FormFactor by 1,360.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after buying an additional 592,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,884,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,349,000 after buying an additional 436,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

