Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $146.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.32.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.46). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 94.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 160.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the third quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 319.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 35.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. 30.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

