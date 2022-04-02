Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.94. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.37 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 23.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter valued at about $57,530,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3,397.6% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,573,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,911 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.9% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,316,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,400,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

