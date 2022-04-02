Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FSM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

NYSE FSM opened at $3.96 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 53,749 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 26,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,154 shares during the last quarter. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and CÃ´te d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and SÃ©guÃ©la gold mine located in south western CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

