Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

NYSE:FC traded up $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $47.16. The stock had a trading volume of 85,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $674.25 million, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $52.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.02.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.