Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FC. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:FC traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.16. 85,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.25 million, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $52.52.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter worth about $6,097,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth about $5,166,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth about $2,674,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after buying an additional 52,767 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey (Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.