Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freedom Holding Corp. is a financial services holding company conducting retail financial brokerage, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine and Cyprus. Freedom Holding Corp., formerly knonw as BMB Munai Inc., is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. “

Freedom stock opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.23. Freedom has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $72.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Freedom ( NASDAQ:FRHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). Freedom had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 82.57%. The business had revenue of $145.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.42 million. Research analysts anticipate that Freedom will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Freedom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Freedom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Freedom by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Freedom by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Freedom by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

