Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports.

FRLN stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRLN. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

