freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.00

Shares of freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of freenet from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of freenet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of freenet from €29.00 ($31.87) to €27.00 ($29.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of freenet from €26.50 ($29.12) to €27.50 ($30.22) in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get freenet alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.43.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.