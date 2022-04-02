Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €49.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($66.21) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($38.46) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($39.56) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €51.00 ($56.04) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.56 ($46.77).

Shares of FRA FRE traded down €0.12 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €33.22 ($36.51). 1,019,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is €33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €36.47. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($66.11) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($87.91).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

