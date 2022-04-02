fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading Down 5.2% After Insider Selling

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.76. 282,059 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,580,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Specifically, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $1,220,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in fuboTV by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,812,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,287,000 after acquiring an additional 721,936 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in fuboTV by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,391,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,632,000 after buying an additional 723,536 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in fuboTV by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,006,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,037,000 after buying an additional 899,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in fuboTV by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,744,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after buying an additional 229,337 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,885 shares during the last quarter. 40.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

