Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTEK. TheStreet cut shares of Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fuel Tech from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 50,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,424. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54. The company has a market cap of $42.07 million, a P/E ratio of -139.00 and a beta of 5.55. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.22.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. Fuel Tech had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,548,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 143,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 92,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 609.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 90,572 shares in the last quarter. 17.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

