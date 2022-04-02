FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Up 3.2%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 127,873 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,129,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCEL shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 4.46.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $9,832,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,214 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 312,319 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,625,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.
FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.
