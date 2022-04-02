FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Up 3.2%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 127,873 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,129,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCEL shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 4.46.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $9,832,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,214 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 312,319 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,625,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

