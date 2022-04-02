Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

FULT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

FULT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,658. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $19.17.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.60 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,658,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 991,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 652,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,589,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,015,000 after purchasing an additional 464,641 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,291,000 after purchasing an additional 389,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 93.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 749,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 361,812 shares during the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.