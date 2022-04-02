Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$1.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $890.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Funko has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Funko will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 136,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $2,479,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $2,358,001.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,540,317 shares of company stock worth $29,549,216. Corporate insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Funko by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,265,000 after buying an additional 191,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 176,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 431,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 133,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 102,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

