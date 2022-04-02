Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,660,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the February 28th total of 8,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FUTU shares. CLSA cut Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 313.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FUTU traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,118,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average of $52.22. Futu has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $181.44.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Futu will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

