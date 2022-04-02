FUTURAX (FTXT) Hits Market Capitalization of $27,140.59

FUTURAX (FTXT) traded up 28.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded 94.5% lower against the US dollar. FUTURAX has a market cap of $27,140.59 and approximately $1.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.87 or 0.00306331 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004685 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000640 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $659.46 or 0.01423887 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

