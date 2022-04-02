FY2022 Earnings Estimate for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Issued By DA Davidson

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $2.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.98. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

OCFC stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $24.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.20%.

In related news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $39,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karthik Sridharan sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $71,697.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,883 shares of company stock valued at $817,696 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

