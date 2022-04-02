FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTYGet Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tsingtao Brewery in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsingtao Brewery’s FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

OTCMKTS TSGTY opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.96. Tsingtao Brewery has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34.

About Tsingtao Brewery (Get Rating)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

