FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tsingtao Brewery in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsingtao Brewery’s FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

OTCMKTS TSGTY opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.96. Tsingtao Brewery has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

