FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Issued By National Bank Financial

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on CG. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on Centerra Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.23.

CG stock opened at C$12.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion and a PE ratio of -7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.59. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$13.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.31.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$316.57 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.81%.

About Centerra Gold (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.