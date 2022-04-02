FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Reduced by Analyst

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hang Seng Bank in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hang Seng Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hang Seng Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of HSNGY opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. Hang Seng Bank has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.2106 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

