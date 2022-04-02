FY2022 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.18. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KEY. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.35.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $27.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.66%.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,456,000 after buying an additional 1,682,794 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,458,000 after buying an additional 6,586,364 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,761,000 after buying an additional 1,272,301 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,188,000 after buying an additional 662,049 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,347,000 after buying an additional 1,255,892 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

