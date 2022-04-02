FY2022 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $7.95 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.85. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTRS. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $115.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.39. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $102.39 and a 1 year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

