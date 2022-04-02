FY2022 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Wingstop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.73.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WING. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $116.30 on Thursday. Wingstop has a one year low of $107.96 and a one year high of $187.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 81.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,438,000 after purchasing an additional 56,450 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 173,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Wingstop by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $120,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 47.55%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

