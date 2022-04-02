FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Issued By National Bank Financial

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keyera in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.18.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KEY. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Keyera to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.50.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$31.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.10. The company has a market cap of C$6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.52. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$25.41 and a 12-month high of C$35.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.97%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

