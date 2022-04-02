FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Issued By National Bank Financial

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keyera in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.18.
Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter.
Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$31.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.10. The company has a market cap of C$6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.52. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$25.41 and a 12-month high of C$35.75.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.97%.
About Keyera
Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.
