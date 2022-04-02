FY2023 EPS Estimates for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Increased by Analyst

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Burford Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.10.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of BUR opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. Burford Capital has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Burford Capital by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

Burford Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.