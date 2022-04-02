FY2023 EPS Estimates for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.42 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.30.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HTLF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.15. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $54.00.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

