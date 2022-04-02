G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,364,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,569,000 after purchasing an additional 135,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,601,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,273,000 after purchasing an additional 93,012 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,261 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 31,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

