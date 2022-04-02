Galaxy Next Generation (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. 75,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,427,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.
About Galaxy Next Generation (OTCMKTS:GAXY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galaxy Next Generation (GAXY)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Next Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Next Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.