Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) PT Lowered to $0.80

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cormark from $1.00 to $0.80 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.38% from the stock’s current price.

GAU has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Galiano Gold from $1.75 to $0.75 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.10.

Galiano Gold stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Galiano Gold ( NYSEMKT:GAU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.42). Equities analysts expect that Galiano Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAU. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galiano Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Galiano Gold by 10.9% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,406,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 826,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Galiano Gold by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 51,428 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galiano Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Galiano Gold by 498.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 124,669 shares during the period. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

