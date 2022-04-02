Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Cormark to C$1.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$1.20 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.80 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galiano Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.26.

Shares of TSE:GAU opened at C$0.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.48, a current ratio of 21.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Galiano Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.90. The company has a market cap of C$146.21 million and a PE ratio of 2.93.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

