GamerCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.92 Million (GHX)

GamerCoin (GHX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0567 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GamerCoin has a total market capitalization of $22.92 million and approximately $656,377.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00049938 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.57 or 0.07516763 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,141.81 or 0.99907752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00046424 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 838,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 403,905,663 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

