Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $904.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) will report sales of $904.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gates Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $937.40 million and the lowest is $872.50 million. Gates Industrial reported sales of $881.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will report full-year sales of $3.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gates Industrial.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.30.

Shares of GTES traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $208,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $6,329,000. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,455,000 after purchasing an additional 99,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 287,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 90,711 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

