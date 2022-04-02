GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.57.

GDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in GDS in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in GDS in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.77. 960,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.84. GDS has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 1.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GDS will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

