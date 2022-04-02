GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €39.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($42.86) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on G1A. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($46.15) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($60.44) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €43.57 ($47.88).

G1A stock opened at €37.91 ($41.66) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €41.98. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €33.27 ($36.56) and a twelve month high of €48.55 ($53.35).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

